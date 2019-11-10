Share:

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa has constituted eight benches at the principal seat Islamabad to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

The first bench will comprised of CJP Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel while the second bench consists of Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Maqbool Baqar.

The third bench consist of Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed. Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan will make up the fourth bench, while the fifth bench will consist of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Munib Akhtar.

The sixth bench will consist of Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Amin0Ud0Din Khan. Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will make up the seventh bench, while the eighth bench will consist of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi.

According to case lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.