Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said the Sindh government is performing far better than the government of any other province or the federal government. Ghani said that allegations levelled by Prime Minister Imran Khan against the Sindh government about its failure were baseless. He said that if a thorough audit of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is conducted,

misuse of funds would be proven without any doubt. He said that audit of more than 90 percent of accounts of the Sindh government was conducted, but in case of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, audit of just 7 to 10 percent of accounts was conducted. The minister said this while addressing a press conference on Saturday. About the Kartarpur Corridor opening, Ghani said the federal government should have conducted concrete and result-oriented negotiations on the issue of Kashmir with the Indian government before opening the corridor. He said that same facilities should have been secured for Kashmiris that have been provided to members of the Sikh community.

“The government should keep in mind the sentiments of Kashmiri people in dealing with India at whatever level. He said no one talked about Kashmiris

who were living in curfew with no basic facilities available to them. On the other hand, he said, the Pakistani rulers were celebrating opening of the Kartarpur

Corridor. Ghani said although it was a good gesture for the Sikh community

from Pakistan but feelings

of Kashmiri people must be taken care of before dealing with India at any level. He said, “I took into confidence

the provincial legislature on misconduct of the director of the National Accountability Bureau, Sukkur, who forced officers

of the Workers Welfare Board to handover him over allotment

letters of the flats built by WWB in Sukkur as well as the cheques, which had to be distributed as marriage grants to deserving workers.” He said that contrary to their mandate the officers of NAB Sukkur wanted these allotment letters as well as marriage grant cheques to be distributed by the chairman of NAB who had to attend

a reception on Oct 31. He said that when the deputy director

refused to comply with the orders of the NAB director on his instructions, he warned him that if he didn’t obey his orders,

he as well as the secretary of the Workers Welfare Board would be sent to prison and criminal cases would be registered

against them. Responding to a question the minister said that the private doctors of former president Asif Ali Zardari should be included in the medical board so that the family members could be aware of his exact health condition.

Ghani also said that if doctors

were stressing then former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should be allowed to travel