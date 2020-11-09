Share:

ISLAMABAD - A security guard and shopkeeper sustained bullet injuries when armed dacoits opened firing during a failed dacoity bid at a money exchange shop at Chowa Road in Kallar Syedan, informed a police spokesman on Monday. The injured persons were moved to hospital for medical treatment where they have been identified as Ali Asghar (security guard) and Muhammad Qasim (shopkeeper), he added. The dacoits managed to escape from the scene, the spokesman said. According to him, a gang of armed dacoits arrived at Chowa Road on motorcycles and attempted to mug a money exchange shop. However, the security guards showed resistance on which the daocits opened indiscriminate firing leaving a security guard and shopkeeper injured. After committing crime, the dacoits slipped away from the scene while a heavy contingent of police headed by SDPO Kahuta and SHO PS Kallar Syedan SI Ghazanfar Abbas rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area. Police collected evidence and recorded statements of eye witnesses as part of their investigation.

SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin Ahmed said police have registered a case against unknown daocits and started investigation. He said police would soon arrest the culprits.