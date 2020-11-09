Share:

With a core part of the PDM leadership occupied in the campaign for the upcoming GB elections, the efforts against the government have not really taken a backseat either. The opposition alliance is now looking to come to terms on a charter that will determine the course of the movement in the months to come.

The most salient feature of this charter will be that it will include the way politics should be engaged with by all political parties in the future. This ‘new way’ of conducting oneself in politics however, is only effective, if all major political parties including the government are on board.

It can be safely assumed that the opposition will look to include the accountability drive in this charter, which it claims is politically motivated. This will also be the key sticking point in any agreement between the government and the opposition, because as evidenced by the many statements from the Prime Minister and his party, this is one facet of their governance strategy that they will not back down from.

This is not surprising considering that one of PTI’s key electoral promises was the accountability drive. Arguments can be made against the way it has been handled since the ruling party came into office in 2018, but that does nothing to end the existing stalemate between the government and the opposition.

The charter on its own then, is just a means towards formalising the demands of the opposition and give them a coherent, point-based structure. But the protest and public contact campaign remain the main thrust of the opposition in trying to get these demands addressed by the ruling party. Unless their bid to put pressure on the government is successful, mere words on a paper will not do much to change the on-ground situation.