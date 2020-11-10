Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) Monday postponed its judgment till November 20, on the acquittal plea of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani in a reference pertaining to award of advertisement campaign contract to a private firm. Accountability Court-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted the hearing on the graft reference against Yousaf Raza Gilani and other co-accused. At the outset of hearing, the defense lawyer filed a request to the court seeking one-day exemption from the hearing which was accepted by the judge. The court postponed its judgment on the acquittal plea of Yousaf Raza Gilani till the next date of hearing.