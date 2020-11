Share:

Islamabad-Annus Abrar is a Karachi-based design studio. Curated by Annus Abrar as a designer, who hails from the same city, the designs help you define the festive side of you and continue to reflect your edginess and individuality - even when you are surrounded by the noise of panache. Recently, the designer showcased his latest formals and bridals collection at La Villa in Gulberg, Lahore.