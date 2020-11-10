Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday visited various Sahulat Bazaars and reviewed the availability, quality and prices of essential items there.

Provincial Minister has reprimanded the concerned officers and administration for not ensuring display of price lists by the shopkeepers.

Provincial Minister directed to ensure display price lists at every shop.

Aslam Iqbal vowed to continue to visit of markets, adding that officers should also go to field as masses cannot be left on the mercy of creators of artificial price hike. “We will defeat every mafia who is exploiting the public,” he maintained.

He said common man is getting relief from Sahulat and Modal Bazaars and quality items are being ensured at reasonable prices in these bazaars. The government will go to every extent for the protection of consumers’ rights, he added. Provincial Minister directed the administration and concerned officers to make ensure essential items at fixed rates. He said that establishment of Sahulat Bazaars is a big initiative of the PTI government.

All the Sahulat bazaars are being monitored continuously and every possible steps is taken to provide relief to the masses. Corona SOPs should also be implemented in the market, he concluded.