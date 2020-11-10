Share:

Pakistan’s most reliable batsman Babar Azam has been appointed as Pakistan Test captain, which makes him the captain across all three formats.

His first assignment will be to captain Pakistan in the ICC World Test Championship fixtures against New Zealand, which will be played in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch from 26-30 December and 3-7 January, respectively.

Babar replaces Azhar Ali, who last captained against England this summer.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani here on Tuesday night confirmed the appointment following a meeting with Azhar Ali on Tuesday evening in which he also thanked him for his contributions as a captain.

The PCB Chairman subsequently spoke with Babar Azam following his side’s eight wickets in the third T20I against Zimbabwe and congratulated him on his appointment.

I believe Azhar still has a lot of cricket left in him and Pakistan cricket can continue to make the best use of his experience and knowledge as specialist top-order batsman moving forward.

“Babar Azam was identified at a very young age as a future leader and as part of his progression and development, he was appointed white-ball captain last year.

With his consistent performance and leadership skills, he has demonstrated that he is ready to take on the additional responsibilities of a captain.

“As we are looking into the future, it is appropriate that we appoint him the captain now so that he continues to grow stronger with every match.

I wish Babar all the best and remain optimistic that he will help Pakistan cricket make an upward movement across all formats, not only with his performance but also with his positive attitude and result-oriented approach.”