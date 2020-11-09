Share:

Islamabad-K-pop superstars BTS were the big winners at recent virtual MTV Europe Music Awards, taking home a whopping four prizes. The South Korean boyband thanked their fans virtually as they dominated in the Best Song for Dynamite, Best Group, Best Virtual Live and Biggest Fans categories.

Show hosts, Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, were also triumphant as they picked up the Best Pop and Best UK and Ireland Act awards, while their bandmate Jesy Nelson missed out on the ceremony due an illness. Confetti hit-makers Leigh-Anne, 29, Jade and Perrie, both 27, appeared as holograms in front of a cheering crowd on hundreds of screens at the show.

The girl group delivered a lively performance of their hit Sweet Melodies, while fellow singer Jesy, 29, rooted from home. Welcoming the audience to the MTV ceremony, blonde beauty Perrie said: ‘Nothing has the power to bring people together like music.’ Meanwhile, Lady Gaga was named Best Artist and DJ Khaled was awarded Best Video for Popstar, his much-loved track featuring Drake and Justin Bieber.