ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong yesterday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The matters of mutual interest including regional security were discussed during the meeting, the statement said.

Both pledge to further cement bilateral relations

It added that the two sides noted exceptional relations between the two countries and pledged to further improve the same. The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in region.