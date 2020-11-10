Share:

KARACHI -A case was registered on Monday over the martyrdom of a police head constable Fayyaz Khan during an exchange of fire between the official and dacoits in Karachi’s Karimabad area on Sunday. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered under sections of murder and terrorism over the martyrdom of police head constable Fayyaz Khan following the complaint of a citizen, Ahsan, at Azizabad police station. Ahsan stated in his FIR that he was going to join his friends for dinner in Hussainabad area and stopped at an ATM machine where he withdrew Rs5,000 cash. The muggers had pointed weapon after surrounding him and snatched his mobile phone and cash. The criminals opened fire on the man who arrived in at the scene in plain clothes and intercepted the dacoits after introducing him as a police official. During the exchange of fire, one dacoit had been killed on the spot and the policeman sustained injuries, whereas, the second mugger managed to flee from the location. Meanwhile, a patrolling van of Azizabad police station rushed to the site and identified the head constable, the FIR stated. The wounded police official had been immediately shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital by the mobile officer Qamar Abbas. According to police, the investigation is underway to identify the deceased dacoit. Earlier on Sunday, a police constable had been martyred in Karachi while trying to foil a mugging bid at Karimabad Bridge, which also resulted in the killing of a suspected robber. The police said that the cop had also received an award for his bravery previously. Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Mushtaq Mehar had summoned a detailed report over the matter from SSP Central.