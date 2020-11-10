Share:

Peshawar - In pursuance of National Commend and Operation Centre (NCOC) Islamabad’s directives the divisional Covid-19 SOPs implementation committee has been constituted to engage public for corona SOPs compliance.

According to details, Commissioner Peshawar Division will be chairman of the committee while Capital City Police Officer Peshawar, Regional Police Officer Mardan, All Deputy Commissioners in Peshawar Division and All District Education Officers (Male/Female) will be its members.

TORs of the committee are: Regular monitoring of Covid-19 SOPs compliance, addressing complaints registered by public regarding SOPS violation and weekly update to Home and Tribal Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was notified here by the office of the Commissioner Peshawar Division.

Meanwhile, in view of consistently increasing positivity at National level NCOC’s directives to engage public for SOPs compliance, the provincial Covid-19 implementation committee has been constituted.

According to details, Secretary Home and TAs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will be the chairman of the said committee. While Secretary Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Secretary Excise Department, Secretary E&SE Department, Secretary Relief Department, Coordinator PMRU, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Co-opted will be its members.

The TORs of the committee, will be the regular monitoring of Covid-19 SOPs’ compliance, addressing complaints registered by public regarding SOPS violation.

and weekly update to NCOC during provincial session by Home and Tribal Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa;.

It was notified here by the Home and TA’s Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.