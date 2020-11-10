Share:

KARACHI- Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that coronavirus claimed three more lives lifting the death toll to 2,687 and 665 new cases emerged when 12,343 tests were conducted. In a statement issued from CM House, the chief minister said that overnight three more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,687 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

He added that 262 more patients recovered overnight raising the number of patients recovered so far to 140,812 that constituted 95 percent recovery rate. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 7,335 patients were under treatment, of them 7,021 in home isolation, four at isolation centres and 310 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 283 patients was stated to be critical, including 35 shifted to ventilators.

The CM Sindh said that out of 665 new cases, 503 had been detected from Karachi, including 190 from South, 166 from East, 65 from Central, 31 from Korangi, 26 from West and 25 from Malir. Hyderabad has 40 cases, Badin 24, Shaheed Benazirabad 12, Jamshoro 11, Sanghar 10, Dadu, and Tando Allahayar six each, Khotki five, Khairpur and Shikarpur four each, Larkana, Kambar and Tando Mohammad Khan three each, Thatta and Matiari two each, Sukkur, Sujawal and Umerkot one each. Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of Sindh to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs).

140 tested positive for Covid-19 in Hyderabad: Murtaza Wahab

Spokesperson for the Sindh government and Adviser to the Chief Minister (CM) Sindh on Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that 1,600 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours of which 140 tests were declared positive for Covid-19. The rate of positive cases in Hyderabad was 8.7 percent, he said adding that 3,200 tests had been carried out in the last 48 hours in which 276 had been tested positive.

He appealed to the public to wear masks because of the rapid spread of the coronavirus.