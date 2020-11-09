Share:

Astoundingly, many bureaucrats from KP are being reported to have overstayed their welcome in respective departments of the government. Procedure dictates that an official is only to serve two years in one department, after which a transfer is initiated. However, this practice has been systematically neglected, resulting in an accumulation of power by the few—at the expense of those waiting for promotions. Surely, if the government is to overcome issues of complacency and adhere to its responsibilities, this problem will be rectified immediately.

The nature of provincial bureaucracy is such that shuffling between public servants not only allows for a new crop of talent to be honed but it ensures diversity in skill, competency and prevents inefficiency from becoming a trait of a department that is used to functioning on the backs of a select few individuals. Change is usually good and can often result in brand new initiatives that can aid the masses. Otherwise, the whole system may stagnate as those who have remained in positions of power within the department operate it in a manner that secures their position of authority—public good becomes secondary in importance.

According to reports, there have been several officials who have been posted within the KP Home Department for over three years. Within the same department, there are also many who often deflect any attempts that are made to comply with the two-year rule. It is imperative for the federal government to not only identify and acknowledge the fault in the provincial system but to also rectify it since their responsibility extends to ensuring the benefit of the masses. As members of the government, and representatives of a population, we cannot condone the behaviour of these officeholders and must ensure strict application of state rules.