UPPER DIR - Fire destroyed two houses here on Monday, however no human loss was reported.

According to the locals, flames of fire were seen rising from the two-story house of Ameer Zada which also engulfed the adjacent house of Noor Zamin causing millions of rupees loss to the affected families.

The personnel of Tehsil Municipal Administration of Barawal and Rescue 1122 could not reach the site by road. The police along with Circle DSP Ameer Nawaz also visited the site. The residents of the area have urged the district administration and other concerned departments to help the affected families.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained.