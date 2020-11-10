Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - At least four women killed in a rickshaw mishap that plunged into a deep canal passing through Tehsil Parwah of Dera Ismail Khan district, rescue sources reported on Monday. According to details, a rashly driven three-wheeler carrying some nine persons was heading towards its destination when suddenly it fell into a deep canal. As a result, four women died on the spot. The rescue operation was continuing to search for others. No progress was made so far regarding recovery of other ill-fated persons from deep water.