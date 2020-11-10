Share:

SUKKUR - Pakistan’s Hindu community especially those living in northern Sindh will celebrate Diwali (Dipawali) on November 14. Markets in Shikarpur, Lakhi, Rustam, Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Kasmore, Jaccababad, Ghotki and other big small towns will remain open till late night. The police security has also been intensified in the region. Hindus families would light earthen lamps in their homes while elderly and children alike enjoy firecrackers as a mark of jubilation.