islamabad - From choosing bold subjects to breaking stereotypes and introducing new talent, topics and genres to the television screens, Hum TV since its inception has been a pioneer in its field.

Experimenting with the least tested genre of horror serials in the Pakistan television industry, HUM TV presents its newest drama serial Chalawa. Follow the lives of the mother-daughter duo Mahnoor and Savera in this gripping tale, a centuries old battle of evil against good and the supernatural forces on both sides. Produced under the banners of MD Productions and NJ Productions the serial features Ali Ansari, Noor Zafar Khan, Naveen Waqar, Usama Khan, Sameena Ahmed, Adnan Jaffar and Naveed Raza in lead roles.

Written by Shahid Nizami and directed by Najaf Bilgrami, Chalawa airs every Sunday at 9 pm.