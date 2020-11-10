Share:

LAHORE - The 143rd birth anniversary of Philosopher poet, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, was observed with national zeal and fervor on Monday.

Various literary, political, social and cultural organisations arranged special programmes to pay homage to the national poet and to highlight his life and thoughts.The investiture ceremony of change of guard was held at mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore on early Monday.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy assumed the responsibility of guard from Pakistan Rangers. Station Commander of Pakistan Navy Commodore Naimat-ullah Khan was chief guest on this occasion who laid floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered prayer. He also penned down his comments in Visitors' book and paid tribute to national poet.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Rangers ceremoniously moved out of the Mazar lead by their officer-in-charge.

Both the outgoing incoming guards of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers were inspected by station commander (Navy) Lahore, commodore Muhammad Naimat-ullah.

The ceremonial guard mounting was followed by wreath laying at the Mazar of the national poet by station commander (Navy) on behalf of the chief of the naval staff, officers, sailors and civilians of Pakistan Navy.

Later on, station commander offered Fateha and recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book. The ceremony was observed by military and civil officials, school children and general public.

Also, Lahore Corps Commander Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan, DG Rangers Punjab Major General Amir Majeed, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, and others visited the mausoleum of Allama Dr Mohammad Iqbal in connection with his birth anniversary celebrations The corps commander and DG Rangers laid wreath at the grave of great poet and philosopher Allama Iqbal.

During the visit to Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum, they offered Fateha and recorded impressions in the visitors’ book.