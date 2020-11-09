Share:

Tehran - Iran’s daily novel coronavirus infections crossed the 10,000 mark on Monday, the health ministry announced, setting a new record as fatalities remained close to their all-time high level. The latest official figure of 10,463 positive Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period comes only three days after the Islamic republic exceeded 9,000. Iran’s coronavirus caseload now stands at 692,949, the ministry said. The virus also claimed 458 lives in the past day, raising the country’s overall number of fatalities to 38,749. The previous fatality record of 459 came on Sunday, according to official figures.