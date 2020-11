Share:

Iranian Foreign Minister (FM) Javad Zarif will reach Islamabad on a two-day official visit to Pakistan today (Tuesday).

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will be accompanied by a high ranking political and economic delegation including Iranian special envoy for Afghanistan Muhammad Ibrahim.

During his visit to Pakistan, Javad Zarif will meet with Pakistan’s high-ranking political and military officials including Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qairar and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa