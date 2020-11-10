Share:

LAHORE - Fourth edition of "Jinnah Young Writers Award" essay competition was held in Ankara on Monday. Theme for this year's competition was "Jinnah and Ataturk - two great leaders of the 20th century. The event was participated by students, school principals and provincial heads of the Department of Education. Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Ambassador in Ankara Syrus Sajjad Qazi said Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had played a pivotal role in reinforcing eternal brotherhood between Turkey and Pakistan. He said we are working to further promote Pakistan-Turkey ties in the domain of economy, trade, defence, education, and people to people contacts to materialize the dream of our founding fathers. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Minister of Turkey Reha Denemeç said it is our duty to strengthen Turkey-Pakistan brotherhood, established and nurtured by successive generations.