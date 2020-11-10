Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has appointed senior bureaucrat and member Federal Public Service Commission Maroof Afzal as new Chairman FPSC besides appointing three bureaucrats as new members of FPSC.

The federal government has also appointed three new members of FPSC including Muhammad Tahir, a BS-22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, Nafees Zakria, a retired officer BS-22 of Foreign Service of Pakistan and Fazal Abbas Mekan, a retired Grade-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, for a period three years.

According to the notification, “In exercise of the powers conferred under Article 242 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with Sub-Section (3) OF section and Section 5-A of the Federal Public Service Commission Ordinance 1977, as amended from time to time, the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan is pleased to appoint Captain (Retd) Maroof Afzal presently serving as member Federal Public Service Commission as Chairman FPSC from 13-11-2020 for a period not exceeding the unexpired portion of his time as member till 19-4-2023.”

The Establishment Division had moved a panel of eight members to Prime Minster office for the appointment of new Chairman FPSC. Maroof Afzal name was also part of the panel. The tenure of outgoing Chairman FPSC Haseeb Athar will be completed on November 12, 2020.

Maroof Afzal had served on different key positions including Secretary Establishment Division, Chief Secretary Punjab, Chairman NHA, Secretary Information and Technology, Cabinet Division and Industries and Production.

According to the sources, the meeting of Central Selection Board could not be held in last few months due to ongoing tussle between Hasseb Athar Chairman FPSC and Secretary Establishment Division Dr. Ijaz Munir. The promotions of hundred of officers of different services groups effected due to delay in meeting of CSB.