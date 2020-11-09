Share:

PARIS - Russian Daniil Medvedev outclassed German Alexander Zverev 5-7 6-4 6-1 in the Paris final to claim his third Masters title. The third seed, who also defeated Zverev in the Shanghai final last year, returned strongly throughout the match to take his first title of the year. Medvedev, 24, had more energy in the deciding set and made the most of his opportunities against an inconsistent Zverev, who had won five of their six previous meetings. A double fault earned the Russian his eighth ATP title after two hours and seven minutes.