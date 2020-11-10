Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Tarkai on Monday directed the Education Department, Monitoring Staff, C&W and other concerned authorities that new and upgraded schools should be built in accordance with the respective design.

Presiding over the Education Department Schools Design and ADP Review meeting, he said that classrooms should be well ventilated and well lighted, while the use of high-quality materials in construction work should be ensured. He directed that monitoring staff of the Education Department would be responsible for ensuring completion of construction work as per design. Design engineers would also be part of the monitoring team. He further said that legal action would be taken against the contractors if found guilty.

Secretary Education Nadeem Chaudhry, Chief Planning Officer Hashmat Khan, Chief Monitoring Officer, District Education Officers Male and Female Swabi, C&W Engineers and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Shahram Tarkai directed the design engineers to make modern designs for all new rooms being constructed in the schools of the Education Department. “Outdated and old designs are not acceptable.” He directed the authorities to send a report on Kalu Khan and Kalodher schools as soon as possible.

He said special care should be taken of greenery in the design of schools so that best schools could be built at low cost and the monitoring staff should regularly pay surprise visit to review all work in progress and submit report to him in this regard. In the ADP review meeting, the minister was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing and new projects of the Education Department.

Shahram Tarkai directed that a report on the number of vacancies in government schools in the entire province should be submitted within a week. He said that education was the top priority and it was necessary to have a teacher in every class for which we would talk to the Finance Department so that all vacancies could be approved. He said that in addition to the recently advertised vacancies for more than twenty thousand posts, new vacancies would be filled as soon as possible.