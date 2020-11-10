Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to create cordial atmosphere between government and opposition to smoothly run proceedings of the National Assembly and Senate, Speaker Asad Qaiser has invited parliamentary leaders of the upper and lower houses to discuss current issues of national security.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has convened meeting of the parliamentary leaders mainly to discuss current issues of the national security on Wednesday [tomorrow]. The purpose behind holding the meeting with opposition is to keep atmosphere in the National Assembly cordial, as the last session of the lower house saw the worst kind of uproar in the assembly.

The rumpus in the last session created by the opposition went to an extent that the chair [deputy speaker] had to expel a member for a short time.

The upcoming meeting is an attempt to smoothly run proceedings of the parliament including legislative process, discussion with parliamentary sources left this impression.

The National Assembly, in this regards, has also issued official communication to the parliamentary leaders inviting them to attend the meeting. The military officials would brief the parliamentary leaders on the current issues of National Security.

The parliamentary leaders invited to attend the meeting include Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Azam Khan Swati, Minister for Narcotics Control, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asad Mahmood Chaudhry, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mohammad Akhtar Mengal, Dr. Khalid Magbool Siddiqui, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Federal Minister for Railways and Mr. Amir Haider Azam Khan.

Senators Mushahid Ullah Khan, Sherry Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Mir Kabeer Ahmad Muhammad Shahi, Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Sirajul Haq, Sitara Ayaz, Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Anwarul Haq Kakar and Aurangzeb Khan have been invited to attend the meeting.

Federal Ministers Pervaiz Khattak, Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Shafqat Mehmood, Asad Umar and Senator Shibli Faraz, Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan, Advisor to Prime Minister Dr. Zaheer Uddin Babar Awan, and Dr Moeen Yousaf, Special Assistant to PM have been invited to attend the meeting as special invitees.

President and Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan and Governor and Caretaker Cheif Minister Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, Mir Afzal have been specially invited to attend the meeting.