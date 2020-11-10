Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said that the bureau is determined to eradicate corruption from the country and people’s confidence over NAB has increased manifold due to its policy of ‘Accountability for All.’

The bureau has received 75,268 complaints during the last two years, of which 66,838 complaints have been disposed of, he said.

“NAB has approved conducting action over 2,417 complaints.

NAB has approved conducting 1,240 inquiries, of which 1,220 were disposed of. NAB has accorded approval of conducting 432 investigations out of which 415 were completed”, he added.

During the last two years, NAB has filed 332 corruption references, out of which 270 have so far been disposed of, he stated.

NAB is focal institute of United Nations as per UNACAC. The bureau is playing important role in promoting coordination among anti corruption institutes which is honour for the country, he said.

Chairman said NAB is a prestigious anti corruption institute having powers to investigate misappropriation in government funds, money laundering, and large scale cheating to people. He further said:”The performance and capacity of NAB has been enhanced in the last two years, which has been appreciated by national and international institutes. The conviction ratio of NAB is 68.8 per cent which is much better than the other such institutions. Monitoring and evaluation system has already been devised for improving the performance of NAB. A period of 10 months have been fixed rightly from receiving complaints to filingreference for promptly disposing of NAB cases. Combined Investigation System has also been devised for benefitting collective wisdom of NAB officers. Grading system has also been in vogue in NAB as part of enhancing performance. Complaint number is issued to complainant after registering their complaints.”

He said NAB is determined to eradicate corruption and prefers conducting training of its officers on modern lines to meet modern day requirements. “By imparting training the capacity of staff could be enhanced. Two years performance shows that NAB officers had worked hard and performed excellently for eradication of corruption. Gillani and Gallop survey has shown that 59 per cent people have expressed confidence over the performance of bureau. NAB has established modern forensic laboratory having the facilities of analysing digital forensic, question documents and finger print in Rawalpindi,” he said.

Chairman has directed all DGs to complete complaint verification, inquiries, and investigation as per law so that corrupt elements could be taken to task as per law.