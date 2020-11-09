Share:

LAHORE -Nagina Electronics and LG have joined hands to offer a diverse range of LG products in Pakistan. It will be backed by Nagina’s in-depth understanding of Pakistani consumer electronics market, a strong distribution network, vast experience and a professional team. Akbar Khan, Chairman, Nagina Electronics expressed that distribution with LG, a true global innovator in technology and consumer goods, will help strengthen their offerings in the market to the next level. Together, they hope to set a new benchmark in terms of technological advancements to provide essential products anchored in high-quality Korean craftsmanship, and which truly enhance customers’ everyday lives.

Jamshaid Sabir, Director Sales & Marketing, said “We are pleased to have LG distribution as it has great success story and high brand loyalty in Pakistan market already.

Nagina’s core philosophy is to stay ahead of the market and customer demands, which enables it to understand and cater the customer and channel demands ahead of time. Besides financial and infrastructural capabilities, hard-work and dedication makes the company fully capable to handle LG Consumer Electronics business in Pakistan. Nagina will initially provide washing machines, refrigerators and air-purifiers models and is going into local assembling from next year.