LAHORE- Northern captain Nauman Ali bowled his side to a dominating 128-run win over Sindh on the final day of round three of the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the UBL Sports Complex. The left-arm orthodox took 5-95 to record his second five-wicket haul of the match and 15th of his first-class career. He finished the match with 10-157. Nauman now has the most scalps in the ongoing tournament with 25 wickets at 16.72 runs per wicket. M Nawaz took 2-48. Saud Shakeel’s gallant 174 went in vain after Sindh resumed their innings on 77-3. Saud struck his ninth century. Fawad Alam (36) was the only other notable run-getter. This was Northern’s second consecutive win in the tournament, following an innings and 96-run drubbing against Southern Punjab in the opening round of the tournament. Northern pocketed 24 points – 16 for outright win, three for batting and five for bowling – from the win. With one batting point and three bowling points, Sindh added four points to their tally. KP’s points tally received a massive boost as they rolled over Southern Punjab by 75 runs at the National Bank Sports Complex. This is KP’s first win of the tournament. Central Punjab captain Azhar Ali helped his side secure a draw against Balochistan at the National Stadium.