LAHORE - The Newage Cables Lahore Garrison Polo Championship 2020 will stroll into action here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) today (Tuesday). JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, in a statement here on Monday, said: “Top eight teams will be seen in action in the 4 to 8 goals tournament, which are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Master Paints, FG/Diamond Paints, Newage Cables and D Polo while Pool B includes Price Meter.PK, Platinum Homes/Guard Group, AOS and Barry’s. In the inaugural match, Master Paints will take on FG Polo/Diamond Paints at 2:15 pm while at 3:15 pm, Newage Cables will vie against D Polo.”