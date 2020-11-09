Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority has closed its headquarter in Islamabad on Monday to avoid community spread of COVID-19 till further orders.

A sudden surge in COVID-19 cases at the building was reported last week and in response, the district administration has also asked the authority to take corrective measures. The District Administration has also sealed Sector G-9/1 where the office is located on Monday.

According to a notification issued by the Director Establishment NHA Mariam Mumtaz, NHA headquarter would remain closed till further orders. All the officers and officials of NHA has been directed to stay home but asked not to leave Islamabad before prior permission.

They have been directed to remain available on phone calls and in case they must do their assignments from their homes.

Meanwhile, the General Manager and above level officers are directed to continue their work from their offices unlike other employees.