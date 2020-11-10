Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority (NPHDA) Lt Gen (Retd) Anwar Ali Hyder inaugurated the 1st Pre-Fabricated House in Pakistan here on Monday.

Korean company G-Songuo, in association with Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority has completed construction of the state of the art modular model house in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the NPHDA Chairman said that provision of low-cost houses to the people of low and middle classes was government’s top priority. The government would provide all-out facilities to the builders and other stakeholders to materialise the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide accommodation to the poor and middle classes people at affordable rate, he said.

The company representative said that fully furnished two-bedroom house was constructed within seven days. Among many other features, these houses had a lifespan of 50 years, he said.

He said G-Songuo’s composite insulation wall used in the construction, was 43 times better than traditional brick wall thus making the house more comfortable with significantly reduced utility bills.

He said these houses were also earthquake and fire resistant. G-Songuo could construct one to four story houses and apartment buildings, he said.

He said G-Songuo was keen to start its operation in Pakistan. “This will not only fetch foreign investment with transfer of a state of the art technology but also help create job opportunities in high-tech construction and allied sectors,” he said.

The Korean company representative said that G-Songuo was highly interested to facilitate PM Imran Khan’s vision of 5 million houses by building 18,000 houses and apartments per year with a single production facility. The production numbers could be increased with further production facilities, he said.

Later, the NPHDA Chairman inspected the house. Deputy Chairman NAPHDA Maj Gen (Retd) Amir Aslam Khan and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.