ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday said that the opposition was misguiding the masses only to save its politics.

The prime minister made these remarks while addressing a meeting of the ruling PTI’s economic team and political committee that was attended by key federal ministers.

The PM said that the country’s economy was showing positive indicators and moving in the right direction, but the opposition was hell bent on doing propaganda.

The opposition is targeting the government on inflation, the PM was quoted as saying in the meeting. According to informed sources, the PM said that the masses had to face the brunt of wrong policies of the previous regimes of PML-N and PPP and now his government has succeeded to stand economy on its feet. “We will now make further improvement in the economy,” he said adding that the positive effects of the economy would start reaching the public soon. The PM also directed the economic team to publicize on media about the successes of the government and about the damages the previous governments inflicted on national economy.

“PTI will clean sweep the upcoming elections of Gilgit Baltistan,” the PM quoted as claiming in the meeting.

He said that election results will make it clear whom the people are supporting? The PM also said that public meetings of the PTI in districts Hafiz Abad of Punjab and Swat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have proved that the people trust and support his government.

The economic team also briefed the PM on the economic conditions of the country, especially on the on-going construction activities after the government had announced incentives for the construction industry.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan while stressing on the need of providing relief to the common man, directed for strict monitoring of timely availability of all food basket commodities on Monday.

He was talking to Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam who called on him for a detailed briefing about the availability of food items. During the meeting matters relating to the introduction of modern seed technology and its importance in enhancing productivity were discussed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday (today) will participate in 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS), being held in a video conference format.

The invitation to the prime minister to attend the SCO-CHS was extended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who would chair the meeting. Leaders from all eight SCO member states and four observer states will also attend, besides the UN Secretary General and the Secretary General of SCO, Foreign office spokesperson in a press release said.

“The SCO-CHS is the highest forum of SCO. It adopts documents and decisions that provide policy guidelines for determining priorities and major areas of activities of the Organization. The 20th SCO-CHS will adopt 16 documents including Moscow Declaration reflecting member states’ stance on important regional and international issues,” the spokesperson said.

Besides Pakistan, SCO’s current membership comprises China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Since becoming a member in 2017, Pakistan has been actively contributing to the promotion SCO’s multi-sectoral agenda through participation in various SCO mechanisms.

The SCO’s major objectives include promoting mutual confidence and good-neighborly relations among member states, strengthening regional peace, security and stability, and creating a framework for effective cooperation in political, cultural, trade and economy, science and technology, education, energy, transportation, tourism, environmental protection and other fields.

“SCO is an important forum for further enriching our deep rooted historical and cultural links with member states, providing these ties a sound economic foundation, and promoting Pakistan as a regional trade and transit corridor.”