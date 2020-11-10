Share:

ISLAMABAD - An impressive Change of Guards Ceremony was held at mausoleum of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore on Monday as the nation celebrated 143rd birth anniversary of the national poet, a statement issued by Pakistan Navy said.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Navy, clad in immaculate whites, assumed ceremonial guard duties with traditional spirit and enthusiasm, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Rangers ceremoniously moved out of the mausoleum led by their officer-in-charge. Both the incoming and outgoing guards of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers respectively were inspected by Station Commander (Navy) Lahore Commodore Muhammad Neimatullah.

The ceremonial guard mounting was followed by floral wreath laying at the Mazar of the national poet by Station Commander (Navy) on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff, officers, sailors and civilians of Pakistan Navy. Later on, Station Commander offered Fateha and recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book.

The ceremony was observed by military and civil officials, school children and general public.