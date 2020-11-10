Share:

Pakistan on Tuesday has reported 23 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 346,476. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,000.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,637 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 150,834 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 107,329 in Punjab, 40,843 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22,110 in Islamabad, 16,152 in Balochistan, 4,830 in Azad Kashmir and 4,378 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,687 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,420 in Punjab, 1,290 in KP, 154 in Balochistan, 244 in Islamabad, 93 in GB and 112 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,741,507 coronavirus tests and 31,904 in last 24 hours. 319,431 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,052 patients are in critical condition.