Share:

LAHORE-Confident Pakistan will be eyeing clean-sweep Zimbabwe T20I series, when they will take on the visitors in the third and final Twenty20 International today (Tuesday) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

After winning the ODI series 2-0, Pakistan are keen to sweep the T20I series and also want to take sweet revenge of the last and final ODI, which deprived the hosts of whitewashing the ODI series. In the T20 series, Pakistan have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0, making the last T20I inconsequential again. As Zimbabwe didn’t drop the guard in the last ODI, winning it in the super over, they would again be hoping to pull one back in this series as well before returning home.

Both the hosts’ victories proved to be quite similar as in both the T20Is, Zimbabwe batted first and couldn’t post challenging targets to chase. Pakistan’s high-flying captain Babar hammered half-centuries in both the T20Is and helping his side chase the targets quite comfortably. The hosts would be eager to sweep the series 3-0 and hopefully this time, they won’t made the same mistake of the final ODI.

It is a good sign for Pakistan team that young blood - Haider Ali and Usman Qadir – excelled and proved their selection right. Haris Rauf also bowled brilliantly and his pace helped him grab significant wickets, but against Zimbabwe, he needs to deliver. Captain Babar’s half-centuries in both the T20Is further boosted his and the team’s morale and helped side register easy victories. Now what the hosts need to do is whitewash Zimbabwe to finish the series in great style.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, couldn’t perform exceptionally and gifted both the T20Is to the hosts. They didn’t perform what was being expected from them. Although the visitors made their presence felt in the ODI series, but in the T20Is, their batsmen as well as bowlers and fielders badly disappointed and none could produce a match-winning performance for their side.

Pakistan are expected to do some experimentation with bowling as they can give chance to Mohammad Musa, while even wicketkeeper batsman Rohail Nazir could also get a call. On the other hand, Zimbabwe may not take any risk of changing, rather they will try to be somewhat cautious and focus on scoring the consolation victory.

SQUADS (LIKELY)

PAKISTAN: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Haider Ali, M Hafeez, Abdullah Shafique, M Rizwan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Wahab Riaz, M Musa, M Hasnain.

ZIMBABWE: Chamu Chibhabha (capt), Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Carl Mumba, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.