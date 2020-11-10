Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan Coast Guard (PCG) have taken into custody around 28 accused, impounded nine vehicles and recovered reportedly smuggled drugs and miscellaneous items during different operations against smuggling in its jurisdiction.

Two alleged smugglers were arrested on having nine kilograms of high quality charas from a Quetta-Karachi bound passenger coach at Naka Khari check post, said a spokesperson of the PCG on Monday.

Three accused were arrested and 6,323 kilograms of betel nuts, 1,060 packets of foreign cigarettes, 972 packets of chewing tobacco and other miscellaneous items were recovered from them during search of vehicles at Naka Khari check post. Nine persons were taken into custody, on alleged smuggling of non-customs paid vehicles, when they failed to present the necessary documents of the five vehicles, at Naka Khari check post.