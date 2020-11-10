Share:

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a package of Rs11 billion for Karachi but the metropolis did not receive even Rs11.

The PSP chief said Imran Khan is still not sure that he is prime minister of the country. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Isaf (PTI) leaders are behaving like they are addressing election campaign, Mustafa Kamal said.

“PM Imran himself created constitutional crisis in the country as he says that he will not hold dialogue with the opposition.

“Dogs are biting people from Karachi to Kashmore but there is no vaccine. Karachi has become the world’s dirtiest city with most unemployment and worst transport system.

“People have lost their trust in all other parties. People from across the country were brought in October 18 rally but no agenda of public interest was discussed in the gathering held by eleven parties.

“People of Karachi are being dealt non-seriously and the drama can take place nowhere else other than Pakistan.”