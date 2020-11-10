Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar went to the shrine of the Poet of East Sir Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and laid floral wreath and prayed for the development and progress of the country and nation.

The Chief Minister paid a rich tributes to great philosopher Allama Iqbal. Khateeb Badhsahi Mosque Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad offered to pray.

Usman Buzdar said that Allama Iqbal, through his poetry, gave the message of peace and brotherhood.

Pakistan can be succeeded by following thoughts and philosophy of Allama Iqbal.

Hope and self-respect are the message of Allama Iqbal. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a ray of hope for Pakistan.

He said that the foundations of new Pakistan have been laid on the principles of justice and realization.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is making new Pakistan in accordance with the thoughts of Allama Iqbal.

Special Advisor for Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister Lahore Division, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and officers were present on this occasion.

Expresses grief over

incident of cylinder blast in a marriage ceremony

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the incident of cylinder blast in a marriage ceremony in district Kohlu Balochistan.

The Chief Minister assured the Balochistan government for all possible support in providing treatment for the injured children. On the directions of Usman Buzdar, 18 injured have been shifted to DHQ Hospital D.G. Khan whereas eight critical injured have been sent to the Multan Burn Centre.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab district administration and officials of the Health Department inquired after injured children and reviewed the medical facilities being provided them.

Usman Buzdar directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured children. These are our children and no stone will be left unturned in providing the best treatment to them, he asserted.

CM grieved over demise of minister’s brother

Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Syed Faiz ul Hassan Shah brother of Minister Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah.

Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the heirs to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.