Prime Minister Imran Khan at the platform of Shanghai Cooperation Organization, on Tuesday proposed a six-point strategy to galvanize joint efforts including setting up a knowledge bank to counter second wave of COVID-19, policies to mitigate pandemic’s economic impact and declaring vaccine a source of global good.

Addressing at the 20th Heads of State (SCO-CHS) meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council held through video conference, the Prime Minister termed exchange of knowledge among SCO countries significant to reduce the risks of virus, which he said continued to rage the world with high positive cases and death toll.

The heads of State and government from China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan addressed the SCO meeting.

Imran Khan suggested the SCO states to formulate short, medium and long term policies along with a framework in consultation with World Health Organization to reduce the adverse effects of pandemic.

He stressed that COVID-19 vaccine must be seen as a “global good” for the betterment of mankind rather than restricting it to a certain nations.

On other proposals, the Prime Minister called for a multi-year strategy on educational institutes, partnership on scholarships for youth in scientific fields, and also on public health and global economy.

Imran Khan lauded China’s effective handling of coronavirus and assistance rendered to countries including Pakistan. He said China and Pakistan were also collaborating in vaccine development, which was in phase three after human trials.

He mentioned that Pakistan’s policy of smart lockdown protected from the worst fallouts of pandemic, saving people both from virus and hunger.

He recalled his earlier proposal on debt relief for developing countries and welcomed the measures by G-20 countries to help create fiscal space to deal with aftereffects of pandemic.