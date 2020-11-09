Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in launching an armed attack on a car while killing a man and injuring another woman at Kali Tanki on Saidpur Road, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

The police have also recovered weapons from the possession of accused, he said. Earlier, a murder case was registered against the killers with Police Station (PS) New Town on complaint of Adnan Shaukat.

According to him, police have managed to nab two suspects in connection with a murder and attempted murder case. He added a man namely Imran Shaukat along with Kainat Fayaz and two others were travelling in a car when armed men ambushed them near Kali Tanki and opened a volley of bullets on them. Resultantly, the man died while women sustained critical bullet injuries, he said adding that CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas had taken notice of the case and directed SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar to trace out attackers. Following the directions of CPO, SP formed a special team that managed to round up two suspected killers and sent them to jail on identification parade. CPO appreciated the efforts of SP and his team. He said police would continue taking action against outlaws.

Meanwhile, Saddar Bairooni police booked as many as seven persons on charges of grabbing land of an overseas Pakistani national and hurling threats of dire consequences.

However, no arrest was made so far. According to sources, Abdul Qadeer, resident of Tench Bhatta, lodged a complaint with PS Saddar Bairooni stating he purchased two plots measuring 5 and 6 marlas through Waqas Gull and Raja Faisal in a private housing society “Maryam Villas” at Adyala Road. He said that later Shakil Ahmed had prepared bogus letter of land and sold it out to Yaqoob. He said he visited his land for constructing walls when Saqib, Ch Sajid and Hanif having guns in their hands caught him and threatened him of dire consequences. He alleged Chaudhry Amir of Maryam Housing Society is also involved in the crime. He asked police to register case against them. Police, while talking action, registered case against accused under sections 506ii, 406, 447, 511, 109 and 34 and started investigation. A senior police officer, when contacted, confirmed that police booked seven persons in a land fraud case and started investigation.