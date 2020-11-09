Share:

Islamabad-Police have arrested 222 outlaws during last week during a crackdown and recovered looted items worth millions of Rupees from their possession including gold ornaments, cars and bikes, a police spokesman informed on Monday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said that Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrests. As per orders of Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success. Owing these efforts, 33 accused were arrested involved in dacoity/robbery/burglary/theft and car theft while 30 absconders were held during the same period. Moreover, police held 33 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 17.5 kg hashish, 10.5 kg heroin and 307 bottles of wine were also recovered from them. Police also arrested 23 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 22 pistols, one gun and 92 rounds from them.

Meanwhile, 103 other accused wanted to police for their alleged involvement in 54 crime cases of various nature were also held.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law.

Mr. Waqar Ud din Syed further told that despite law and order situation in the city, a massive crackdown was underway against anti-social elements.

He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad police in curbing activities of such elements.