Share:

MIRPURKHAS-On the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Mirpurkhas range Zulfiqar Ali Larik and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faisal Bashir Memon, police carried out a snap checking in the district. According to details, snap checking was carried out in the limits of various check posts of different areas including Ghariab Abad, Old Mirpur, Mehran, Khaan, Stalite Town, Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Tando Jan Muhammad, Naukot. Jhudo, Dengan Bhurgri, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Sindhri, Phuladiyon. During snap checking reflection lights were displayed on vehicles.