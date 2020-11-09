Share:

There is no denying the fact that Balochistan is Pakistan’s biggest and richest province in terms of land and abounding natural resources. But unfortunately, the people of Balochistan are poor. It simply portrays an ugly picture in which the people of Balochistan carry a gold wallet but out of money.

To be pertinent, Sui Gas is the biggest natural gas field of the country discovered in rich Balochistan but sadly, its inhabitants are deprived of the gas facility and are forced to use wood for domestic use.

Reko Deq is a small town located in Chahghi Balochistan which is viewed as one of the largest gold and copper reserves in the world. But it is very heart-wrenching to state that my eyes have not yet seen pure gold while the foreigners are availing them with love and joy.

In addition, Khuzdar, Loralai and Dalbandan are the major cities from where marble has been found. But the people of these cities don’t know the color of marble yet and they even don’t know what marble is which are truly shocking revelations.

The Baloch people are proud Pakistani citizens and will give up our lives for Pakistan if need be. Yet the government of PTI must turn its attention and start providing more facilities for Balochistan.

ABDUL QAYYOM RIAZ,

Lahore.