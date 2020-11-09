Share:

Islamabad-The Pakistan Red Crescent Society is on high alert to help tackle the second wave of COVID-19 and is taking all possible steps to augment the government’s efforts to fight off the pandemic, said Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq during his visit to a hospital.

Secretary General PRCS Khalid bin Majeed and officers concerned accompanied him.

Abrar ul Haq said all departments of the state-of-the-art medical facility were fully functional and that the medical and paramedical staff were doing its best to treat the patients.

At present, 16 COVID-19 patients are admitted at the Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital (RCCH), out of which 10 are men while six women.

The inflow of coronavirus-affected patients in the RCCH has considerably grown in the recent weeks.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, he said besides free-of-cost treatment facilities, psychosocial support was also being provided to the patients currently admitted to the RCCH. Abrar ul Haq said the PRCS had taken plenty of initiatives to contain coronavirus as well as to educate the masses about how to avoid contracting the infection since the outbreak early this year.

Secretary General Khalid bin Majeed said the RCCH Medical Superintendent Dr Saim and his team were working day and night to take care of the patients. He said it was due to the team’s efforts that dozens of corona patients when brought to the hospital recuperated and walked back home fully recovered.

He said the PRCS was in regular contact with the local administration and coordinated steps were being taken to contain the resurge of the disease.

Abrar ul Haq said among some larger-than-life initiatives taken by the PRCS were the launch of Corona Muhafiz Response Campaign, Agahi Helpline and establishment of Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital in Rawalpindi.

He said as the coronavirus continued to wreak havoc across the country with number of cases rising exponentially amid the second wave, the efforts of PRCS to help the vulnerable and save maximum lives will continue with utmost commitment and unflinching resolve until the monster was completely defeated.

He also warned that according to medical experts, the second wave of COVID-19 could be more lethal and hence the masses needed to strictly adhere to safety guidelines and the standard operation procedures as recommended by the government. “Care is the best cure for this disease,” he added.