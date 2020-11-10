Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi yesterday emphasised that elimination of corruption, enhancing efficiency, governance and taking care of the poor are the core areas which must be addressed for the development and progress of the country.

Addressing the soft launch ceremony of Financial Pakistan Expo 2020 here, the President said digital transaction not only ensures facilitation, but also helps in strengthening economy and its documentation.

He said digital transaction will play a key role in widening tax base, increasing Special Economic Zones and encouraging entrepreneurship through small and medium enterprises.

The President said women empowerment should be the special focus of digital economy without which no society can progress.

Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan's non-elitist class has soared due to the inclusive approach adopted by the government through the provision of massive subsidies to take care of the people, especially the labour and the poor class, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. He, however, stressed the need to end inequalities in health and education sectors.