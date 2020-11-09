Share:

Islamabad-Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ‘personally recognized’ Remembrance Day by visiting the Los Angeles National cemetery to pay their respects to fallen Commonwealth soldiers.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex laid flowers they had picked from their own garden at two graves, one for those who had served in the Royal Australian Air Force and one for soldiers from the Royal Canadian Artillery. They also placed a wreath at an obelisk in the cemetery that features a plaque inscribed ‘In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives In Defence Of Their Country’. Harry, who spent 10 years in the armed forces, was pictured wearing a navy suit with his service medals attached, while Meghan wore a long belted black coat. The flowers were picked by Meghan from the garden of their $14 million Santa Barbara mansion.