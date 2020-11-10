Share:

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that he had developed a close bond with the Sikhs across the globe over the years and was proud of serving the Sikh community in the province.

“The government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is doing its best to ensure minority rights in the country”, he said while addressing a Sikh Muslim Friendship seminar at a private school here.

He said no country could make progress without active economic role of its minorities.

Sikh Muslim Friendship seminar was held under the auspices of Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) and attended by Parliamentary Secretary Punjab Mahinder Pal Singh, Sikh leaders Gopal Singh Chawla, Kalyan Singh, Darshan Singh, Dharam Singh, Ravinder Singh and Manjeet Kaur from Canada.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Sikh and Muslims enjoyed cordial relations in the sub-continent for centuries.

Sarwar said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to preserve the culture and religious sites of the Sikhs in the country, adding that construction of Kartarpur Corridor was a proof of Sikh Musilm Friendship.