ISLAMABAD- The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday turned around and witnessed bullish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 40,784points against 40,731 points on the last working day, with positive change of 52.43 points (0.13 per cent). A total 276,797,965 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 350,438,388 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs9.521 billion against Rs11.518 billion previous day. As many as 382 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 151 of them recorded gain and 207 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were Power Cement with a volume of 36,537,000 shares and price per share of Rs10.65, TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 31,983,500 and price per share Rs 53.94 and Pak Elektron with a volume of 19,213,500 and price per share of Rs 34.13. Colgate Palm recorded maximum increase of Rs150.10 per share, closing at Rs3000 whereas Rafhan Maize was runner up with the increase of Rs99 per share, closing at Rs8698.