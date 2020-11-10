Share:

Punjab government has imposed smart lockdown in various localities of Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi due to surge in cases in the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

According to the notification issued by the Punjab government, the smart lockdown will remain in force till November 19 in the affected areas. The notification further stated that all markets in these areas will remain open from 9:00am to 7:00pm.

In Lahore, smart lockdown has been imposed in New Muslim Town C Block, Iqbal Town Raza Block, Sikandar Block and Umar Block. The affected areas include Garden Town, Cavalry Ground, DHA Phase One A and Phase 6.

Smart lockdown has also been imposed in five affected areas of Multan including Naqshband Colony, Gulgasht Colony, Mepco Colony, Multan Kutcheri and Saadat Colony while four areas of Rawalpindi were also placed under the smart lockdown.